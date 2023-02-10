Formalities complete, Delhi Cloud Kitchen Policy to be out soon

February 10, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

Aiming to legalise, regularise, and facilitate operations of cloud kitchens, the Delhi government will soon release the “Cloud Kitchen Policy”, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

The booming business in the food and beverages sector has great potential to create many job opportunities in the future, he added.

Mr. Sisodia made the announcement after a review of last year’s Delhi budget, which was dubbed as ‘Rozgaar Budget’, of which the Cloud Kitchen Policy and other projects were a part.

An official statement said that the Deputy Chief Minister was informed that formalities for framing Delhi’s Cloud Kitchen Policy have been completed and very soon it will be released in the public domain to facilitate the food business owners.

Mr. Sisodia also said the Delhi government’s Startup Policy is near completion and it will benefit thousands of potential startup owners in the Capital.

“The Startup Policy aims to provide an enabling ecosystem for an innovation-based economy to help the Capital become a global innovation hub. It will provide fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to the youth who want to build their own startups,” he added.

The policy intends to encourage, facilitate and support thousands of startups by 2030.