Foreign national arrested for smuggling drugs

A 36-year-old foreign national, who was absconding for the past 10 months in connection with a case of drug trafficking, has been arrested, the police said on Sunday.

Mariam alias Mweke from Kenya was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on her arrest in a case of seizure of 7.5 kg heroin from three African drug traffickers, they said.

Jumped bail

After jumping the bail in the case, she had made her hideout in Mumbai and again indulged in drug trafficking with the help of her other associates. Mariam was arrested from Delhi along with her associates Ekene and Martin on June 25, they said.

A team was sent to Mumbai after the police found that Mariam was living in Naginpada in Palghar district, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P. S. Kushwah

The accused disclosed that after jumping bail, she was hiding in an unknown place and then shifted to Mumbai about two months ago where she took consignments from Delhi-based African drug traffickers, the officer said.

She came to India in 2016 on a tourist visa for three months and stayed back. She did odd jobs with the help of her friends from Africa, the officer added.

Later, she came into contact with a Kenyan national — Obum Favor — who was involved in heroin smuggling. Obum asked her to smuggle heroin from Delhi to Punjab, the DCP said.

She developed her own drug syndicate and started smuggling heroin in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Mumbai and Punjab, the police added.