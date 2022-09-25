Foreign national arrested for selling bank accounts to fraudsters to dupe people

They used to cheat people by asking victims to transfer money to a bank account

A 29-year-old foreign national was arrested for opening and selling his bank accounts to fraudsters to cheat people, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, Suresh Chaudhary alias Abhinash Tamang, from Nepal, provided his bank accounts to fraudsters who would then use the same account details to ask people to transfer money while duping them, the police said.

Pretext of emergency

A person filed a complaint alleging that he received a message from an unknown number with a photograph of his brother-in-law in Canada as its display picture. The person was asked to send money on the pretext of an emergency, the police said.

The victim transferred ₹99,000 to the account number shared by the fraudster. The complainant’s other family members also received similar messages from the same number requesting to send money, the police said.

When the complainant checked with his brother-in-law, he denied sending any message, the police said, following which, a case was registered.

“The bank details were traced and it was found that they were registered under the name of a resident of Munirka. The phone number was traced as well and Chaudhary was arrested,” DCP (south) Chandan Chowdhury said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he and his accomplices purchased SIM cards and opened these bank accounts. He, with his co-accused, Sagar, sold these accounts to fraudsters, mostly from Nigeria, for ₹15,000, the DCP said.