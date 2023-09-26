HamberMenu
Follow norms to curb dust pollution: Delhi govt. to builders

September 26, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday held a meeting with government and private construction agencies and directed them to follow the guidelines to control dust pollution in the city ahead of the winter season.

The Minister warned of strict action against the agencies that fail to follow the norms and said it is mandatory for all to provide on-site training to construction workers about the guidelines.

He said all construction sites above 5,000 square metres in area should install anti-smog guns, which is part of the 14-point guidelines of the Delhi government. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to launch a Winter Action Plan on October 1 to curb air pollution.

