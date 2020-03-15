Five more held for murder of IB staffer

Delhi Police, on Saturday, said that five more persons have been arrested in connection with murder of Intelligence Bureau employee Ankit Sharma.
The police said that the accused have been identified as Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoaib and Anas. While four of them are residents of Chand Bagh, Anas is a resident of Mustafabad.
One person, identified as Salman alias Nanhe, resident of Nand Nagri, was arrested earlier in connection with the case.
Mr. Sharma’s body was found in a drain near his home in Chand Bagh on February 27, a day after he went missing. His body bore multiple stab wounds.
The police said they have arrested or detained roughly 3,400 people in connection with the communal violence in north-east Delhi last month. A total of 718 cases have been registered, out of which 55 were registered under the Arms Act, the police added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.