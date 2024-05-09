GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five employees of Delhi’s RML Hospital, including two doctors, held for graft

Doctors, lab in-charge accepted money to promote devices of private suppliers while hospital clerks sought bribes to facilitate appointments, admissions: CBI

Published - May 09, 2024 01:06 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Around ₹2.50 lakh in cash and three gold bars were purportedly found on the premises of one of the accused doctors. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested nine persons, including two doctors and three other employees of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, along with medical equipment suppliers and an alleged middleman, on charges of corruption, the agency said on Wednesday.

While the doctors and a lab in-charge have been accused of accepting bribes from medical suppliers to recommend their equipment, clerks of the premier hospital have been charged with demanding bribes from patients to facilitate appointments and admissions.

The arrested hospital employees were identified as cardiology professor Dr. Ajay Raj, assistant professor Dr. Parvathgouda, senior technical in-charge of the catheterisation laboratory Rajnish Kumar, and clerks Bhuwal Jaiswal and Sanjay Kumar Gupta.

The probe agency has also arrested alleged middleman Vikas Kumar, Nagpal Technologies Private Limited owner Naresh Nagpal, Bharti Medical Technology’s Bharat Singh Dalal, and Scienmed Private Limited director Abrar Ahmed.

The agency conducted searches at 15 locations in Delhi and Jaipur.

During the raids, around ₹2.50 lakh in cash and three gold bars were purportedly found on the premises of Dr. Parvathgouda and keys of two lockers were recovered from Dr. Raj.

According to the FIR, which also includes the names of three hospital nurses and four companies, the agency received information about several doctors and employees of the hospital indulging in corruption.

An officer said Mr. Jaiswal, in connivance with the other accused, took bribes from patients to facilitate appointments and admissions at the hospital.

