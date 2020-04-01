Delhi

Five Delhi doctors test positive for COVID-19

A view of an Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic in New Delhi.

A view of an Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic in New Delhi.

One has been confirmed to be infected

At least three doctors of different Delhi hospitals and two doctors from Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city, according to officials.

But only one of the doctors has been confirmed to be infected while treating patients.

A resident doctor from the Biochemistry Department of the Safdarjung Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, according to hospital sources. Her husband, a senior resident doctor in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital, Pusa Road, later tested positive. He works in the Paediatrics Department and they are residents of south Delhi.

While it is alleged that the doctor working at the Safdarjung Hospital contracted the infection while treating COVID-19 patients, the hospital hasn’t confirmed it. According to sources, she is a third year postgraduate student of the Biochemistry Department.

Also, another doctor working at the Delhi State Cancer Institute has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday. The hospital has been shut and is being sanitised.

“A senior resident from Delhi State Cancer Institute has tested positive. His brother had come back from the U.K. a few days back and had met him. We are looking into the reason behind his case,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

Apart from these, earlier this month, a 49-year-old male doctor, who works at an Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic (AAMC) tested positive.

Later the doctor’s wife, a 48-year-old woman, who is also a doctor at an AAMC, tested positive for the virus.

