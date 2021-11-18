Five arrested for killing maids, stealing ₹90 lakh

Main accused is the nephew of former maid

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly carrying out theft of around ₹90 lakh after killing two maids inside a house in south-east Delhi’s Jangpura, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Meena Rai, 35, and Sujaila Gurung, 40, hailing from Darjeeling, DCP (South-East) Esha Pandey said.

According to the police, the main accused, identified as Sachit Saxena, carried out the murder-cum-robbery along with four co-accused. Saxena is the nephew of the former domestic help of the flat where the incident happened.

The other accused have been identified as Prashant Basista, Aniket Jha, Ramesh and Dhananjay Gulia. Police said the accused had hatched a conspiracy to carry out the robbery inside the house after getting a tip-off that a huge amount of money was kept inside, police said.

The DCP said that they had decided to eliminate any resistance that would have come in the way of their robbery. During the the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the accused faced resistance from the two maids and they subsequently pinned their mouths with chloroform, police said.