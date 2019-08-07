First tranche of land for Jewar airport acquired

The first tranche of land for the upcoming international airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar was on Tuesday acquired and transferred to the project’s implementing agency, officials said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration acquired the 80 hectare farmland and handed it over to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, they said. As much as 1,235 hectare is to be acquired for the first phase of the greenfield airport, District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by 2023, according to officials.