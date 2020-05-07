First train for migrant workers in Delhi tonight

The first train for migrant workers in Delhi will leave the national capital at 8 p.m. on Thursday for Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, according to officials.

The train carrying about 1,200 people will start from New Delhi Railway Station.

"Migrant workers will be transported to the New Delhi Railway Station in special DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) buses and each bus will be carrying very less number of people than its capacity," a Delhi government official said.