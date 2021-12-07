First batch of students enters DSEU

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University will bring in a change to the higher education system, making it up-to-date with the present needs of the market. He was speaking at an orientation programme for the university’s first batch.

“We are here to ensure that no student is denied the opportunity to follow their dreams and gain employment and give back to society. DSEU will ensure that young entrepreneurial minds are encouraged to pursue their ideas and given guidance and support so they become job providers,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that it was an important, long due step towards revolutionising Delhi’s education system and that the Government was happy to provide the youth of Delhi the opportunity to attain skills and expertise in the domain of their choice.

Neharika Vohra, Vice-Chancellor of DSEU, said the university is going to set examples for the country by changing the narrative of higher education and said that the orientation programme seeks to ensure dialogue between the students and faculty.

Students were encouraged to interact with their batchmates from varied backgrounds.

“DSEU has been established to create skilled young people who will not only have the skills and knowledge for acquiring a good job but also have the ability to be a job provider. This generation will determine the next two decades for the country. It is crucial that we take it upon ourselves to provide relevant education that is forward-looking,” MLA Atishi, Chairperson of the Education Committee of Delhi Assembly said.

She added that DSEU is the only university that has industry experts working so closely at all steps to make the courses holistic and relevant.