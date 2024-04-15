Fire breaks out in school buses in Dwarka

April 15, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out in two buses parked at a private school in Dwarka on Sunday afternoon, the police said. Later, the fire spread to four more buses and two rooms of the school on the ground floor.

On Sunday, around 3 pm, the police received information about a fire at RD Rajpal School in Dwarka Sector 9.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said, eight fire tenders were pressed into action and the fire was brought under control in two hours. “We ensured a clear passage for the fire tenders and ambulance to reach the spot. A total of six school buses, parked inside the school premises, were completely burnt,” DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Chauhan said.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. No casualty and injury have been reported till now.