Delhi

One dead in Delhi factory fire

Smoke billows after a fire erupted in a plastic and nail polish factory near near Pratap Nagar Metro Station in Delhi in Saturday, February 27, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A major fire broke out at a factory near Pratap Nagar Metro Station in the early hours of Saturday. One charred body has been found, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

A DFS official said that a call regarding the fire was received around 4 a.m., after which 15 fire tenders were pressed into service. Subsequently, 10 more were sent to douse the fire. The operation is still under way, DFS said.

DFS also said that a charred body was found during the dousing operation and is being identified.

More details are awaited.

