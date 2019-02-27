Fire breaks out at a commercial complex in Ghaziabad

A massive fire broke out at four storey commercial complex in Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning.

Police said a PCR call was received at 7:00 a.m. regarding fire at a building located in C-Block market of Kavi Nagar. Fire tenders rushed to the spot for rescue operation. Fire officials pressed in 12 fire tenders to control the flames. Some of the employees present in the building were evacuated. The operation is still on as fire has spread to all floors of the building.

Eyewitness said that the fire broke out due to short circuit in departmental store located on the ground floor and soon it reached to two restaurants on first and second floor of the building. Fortunately during the incident only few people were in the building who were safety evacuated.

The fire has been contained but cooling operation is still on.