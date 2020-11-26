Fire at Ghazipur landfill, AAP demands fair investigation

‘The fire was not spontaneous, BJP leaders planned this’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday demanded a “fair investigation” into the fire that broke out at Ghazipur landfill on Tuesday, and sought “strict action” against the people responsible for it.

“Due to the fire, people are choking. BJP leaders are playing with the lives of Delhiites by burning the garbage mountain. The garbage fire was not spontaneous... the BJP leaders have planned this. In the last 15 years, the BJP-ruled civic bodies have gifted three huge garbage mountains to Delhi,” said AAP leader Durgesh Pathak.

He said that BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and other BJP leaders have been making false claims that they had reduced the height of the Ghazipur landfill.

‘I want to ask Mr. Gambhir if it is a new way to decrease the height of the Ghazipur landfill. The BJP is trying to fool the people of Delhi by putting the landfill on fire,” the AAP leader added.

‘Graft in civic bodies’

The party also attacked the BJP for alleged corruption in the municipal corporations.

“BJP-ruled South civic body could not build the Poornima Sethi Super Specialty Hospital even after 10 years but paid ₹4.72 crore more than the fixed cost to contractors,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said, adding that the 100-bed hospital was supposed to become fully functional by 2012. “The BJP-ruled civic body did not impose a penalty against the contractor despite the delay in construction. However, the contractor was paid over ₹35 crore instead of the fixed ₹30.96 crore,” he said.