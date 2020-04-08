FIR registered against security guard for ‘spreading’ COVID-19

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a security guard of a house in South Delhi after three members of a family were tested positive for COVID-19, said a police officer on Wednesday.

“The security guard was questioned and has been sent to quarantine. His medical reports are awaited,” said the officer.

A senior police officer said that the three members of a family went to a hospital after they developed COVID-19 symptoms on April 3, and were tested positive. The reports of other family members are awaited. The family used to stay on the ground floor and the guard was the only outsider who used to visit the house to deliver grocery and other food items. Residents on other floors are fine. The police said that they received information that the family members were presently hospitalised.

Not on duty

The guard had not reported on duty after April 3, and after the complaint when the police reached his home he was found missing. He was later held from another house in the locality.

After the family tested positive, they suspected the security guard because the entire family claimed that they were following lockdown guidelines seriously and no one stepped out, said a police officer.

During investigation, when he was questioned over places he visit frequently, it is suspected that he had visited the Tablighi Jamaat centre in Nizamuddin.

“We have registered an FIR under IPC sections of malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life at Defence Colony police station. Detailed investigation has been initiated. The accused used to stay in Okhla,” said the officer.

The police had recently issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Maulana Saad and six others who were named in the FIR that was filed against them for violating lockdown orders and organising a religious gathering at Nizamuddin.