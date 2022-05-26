FIR lodged after Navneet Rana receives death threats

The Delhi police on Thursday lodged an FIR against unknown persons following a complaint filed by Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana of receiving death threats.

DCP (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said an FIR had been lodged at the North Avenue police station under IPC sections pertaining to criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman.

According to the complaint, Ms. Rana received 11 threat calls between 5:27 p.m. and 5.47 p.m. on Tuesday. She alleged that the person on the other end abused her.

The caller allegedly threatened the independent Amravati MP with murder if she recited the Hanuman Chalisa again.