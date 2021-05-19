FIR against restaurant after customers fall ill

The eatery also violated curfew norms

An FIR was registered against a restuarant in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar after complaints were received that many people who had food at the eatery allegedly suffered stomach infection. The eatery joint also violated curfew guidelines, the police said on Wednesday.

On May 16, the police received a call from a woman who alleged that she suffered a stomach infection after eating momos from “AL Chand Food” situated in Sadar Bazar.

When a police team reached the spot, they found that “AL Chand foods” at Nawab Road was open and people were getting fast food items, including momos and chowmein violating social distancing, a senior police officer said.

When the woman was contacted over phone, she did not wish to file a complaint despite request to make a written complaint so as to act against the restaurant, but she did not want any action, he said.

According to police, on Monday, a few more complainants came forward with allegations that they had suffered stomach problem after having food items from AL Chand Foods.

“The restaurant has been booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC for violating curfew guidelines,” the senior officer said.

No MLC report

Action has also been taken against the restaurant under relevant sections of the Delhi Police Act for violation of licence. On their written complaint, Section 269 (negligently doing any act known to be likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 273 (sale of noxious food or drink) of Indian Penal Code was incorporated in the FIR and investigation was taken up.

The shop has already been found closed with effect from Monday, a senior police officer said.

Till now, four complaints have been received without any (MLC) medico legal case report, the police said, adding further inquiry is under way.