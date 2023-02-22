FIR against Rajasthan Police filed in Haryana

February 22, 2023 03:17 am | Updated 03:17 am IST - GURUGRAM

The Haryana Police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report against unidentified Rajasthan policemen for allegedly causing the pregnant wife of the accused in the Bharatpur double murder case to lose the baby. The policemen have also been charged with outraging the modesty of a woman, causing hurt, house trespass and rioting.

According to the First Information Report, a Rajasthan Police team, comprising around 30 policemen, barged into the house of Shrikant — one of the five accused in the Bharatpur kidnapping and murder of two Muslim youth on suspicion of cow smuggling — on February 17 around 3.30 a.m. and allegedly beat up his mother Dulari and wife Kamlesh, who was pregnant. Ms. Dulari, the complainant in the case, said the policemen hit her daughter-in-law in the abdomen.

The body of the baby was exhumed on February 20 and a post-mortem was conducted. The preliminary report said the cause of death would be ascertained after the viscera chemical analysis report was received.

In a related development, a mahapanchayat was held in Manesar village of Gurugram on Tuesday seeking cancellation of the FIR against Monu Manesar, another accused in the Bharatpur case, and a CBI probe into the matter.

“Monu has been implicated in the case because he has been spearheading the fight against cow smuggling and slaughtering in the region. The FIR against him must be quashed and a CBI probe must be ordered into the matter,” said advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, who present at the mahapanchayat. He also demanded security for the family of Monu Manesar.

Some protesters briefly blocked the Delhi-Jaipur Highway following an announcement at the mahapanchayat that a raid was being conducted at Monu Manesar’s house in connection with the Bharatpur case.