‘Finish Atul Kataria Chowk work by October 2’

Haryana CM orders opening of flyover

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday ordered the opening of a four-lane flyover and service roads on Old Gurugram-Delhi road at Atul Kataria Chowk here.

The road infrastructure is expected to ease traffic congestion and streamline traffic flow in Old Gurugram and around the Atul Kataria Chowk, which is one of the busiest intersections in the city.

The Haryana CM also directed officials concerned to complete the project, which includes an underpass, by October 2.

The construction of the 731-metre-long Atul Kataria Chowk flyover and underpass, a Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) project, is being carried out by the Public Works Department. The project has the administrative approval of ₹81.38 crore of which ₹58.3 crore has been spent so far, which includes utility shifting.

The revamp of Atul Kataria Chowk is also expected to ease the movement of traffic towards Dwarka Expressway, railway station, bus stand, Kapashera border, Sheetla Mata Temple, Signature Towers, as well as other important residential and commercial hubs in the city.

Mr. Lal carried out a surprise inspection of the construction site on Wednesday morning. He said several flyovers, underpasses and elevated roads have been constructed in Gurugram during his regime to ease traffic congestion and provide relief to commuters.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the construction work of a 1.094-km-long, four-lane bi-directional underpass on the road from Sheetla Mata Mandir towards Maharana Pratap Chowk. While the work on the underpass towards Maharana Pratap side has been completed, the construction towards Sheetla Mata Mandir is still in progress, Mr. Lal was informed.

Sudhir Rajpal, Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, said the project was delayed due to the work of shifting the utilities and the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19.