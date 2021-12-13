Fight during haircut at Tihar: 2 inmates injured

A scuffle broke out between two inmates inside the Tihar jail on Friday after one of them stabbed the other with a barber’s scissor while getting a haircut, officials said.

According to Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel two Tihar inmates were getting a haircut in their ward by a barber when suddenly one of them attacked the other using the barber’s scissor. Both of them sustained injuries from the fight, officials said.

“They were immediately separated by jail staff. The injuries of both the inmates were not serious,” Mr. Goel said, adding that they were sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for treatment and were discharged on the same day and sent back to the jail. One of these two inmates has been identified as Yogesh.

Meanwhile, the Hari Nagar Police Station received an MLC (Medico Legal Case) report from DDU Hospital. “Injured Yogesh who is an inmate of CJ-08, was found admitted [as he was] allegedly assaulted by other inmates,” DCP (West) Urvija Goel said, adding that he did not want to file a complaint.

“However, information of the incident has been received from jail authorities and appropriate legal action is being taken in the matter,” the DCP added.

Incidentally, this is the sixth instance of inmate violence inside Tihar. The jail has lately been in the news for several extortion rackets and illicit activities being carried out by inmates, which even led to the Supreme Court pointing out at its “sorry state of affairs”.

Recently, Tihar had put in place a plan to install more than 7,000 CCTV cameras, two X-ray scanners, walkie-talkies and three mobile network jammers in order to step up security measures and prevent smuggling of phones inside the jail.