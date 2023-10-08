HamberMenu
‘Fewer students enrolling in MCD schools under AAP’

BJP accuses AAP of harassing teachers, it hits back saying that earlier students weren’t even given clothes

October 08, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Raja Iqbal Singh

Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Raja Iqbal Singh | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Raja Iqbal Singh on Saturday alleged that the number of students enrolled in the schools run by the civic body has declined since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power in the municipality.

Mr. Singh accused Education Minister Atishi of interfering in the civic body’s affairs and said that teachers were being “harassed” through “dictatorial orders”. He said the MCD-run schools now lack cleanliness, which was not the case when the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power.

Replying to Mr. Singh’s claims, AAP spokesperson Vikas Goyal said when the BJP was in power in the MCD, the schoolteachers did not get their salaries for six months at a time and that the students were not even given clothes or mid-day meals.

“Now, the MCD is sending teachers to IIMs for training,” Mr. Goyal said, promising that the civic body-run schools will be made world-class.

Delhi / civic infrastructure / education / school

