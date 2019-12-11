Fee hike row: JNUSU office-bearers meet HRD Ministry officials

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Tuesday held a meeting with the HRD ministry officials and reiterated its demand for a complete rollback of the hostel fee hike and the postponement of exams.

The semester-end examinations are scheduled from December 12 and the students’ union has called for an exam boycott till their demands are met.

Sources said the Ministry officials assured the students that they will try to get the exams postponed and also talk to the university administration about notifying the students’ union.

The Ministry officials held a meeting with the JNU administration too to end the stand-off between the administration and the protesting students, the sources said.

The JNU students have been on a strike for over a month now over the hostel fee hike issue.