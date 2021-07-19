Farmers’ protest: police ask DMRC to be alert

‘Shut seven metro stations if required’

The Delhi police has written to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to keep extra vigil at seven metro stations and close them if needed in view of the farmers’ protest near Parliament during its monsoon session, officials said on Sunday.

The metro stations are Janpath, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House and Udyog Bhawan.

Precautionary measure

A senior police officer said it is just a precautionary measure and if required, only then the metro stations will be closed.

Since Delhi metro is the most favoured form of conveyance in the national capital, the protesters may use the metro to reach New Delhi, it said.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) has also requested to keep an extra vigil on the seven metro stations as well as other metro stations which lies in the New Delhi area, it stated.

The farmer unions’ have planned to protest near Parliament against the three farm laws from July 22.