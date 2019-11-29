Delhi

Fake call centre busted, 45 arrested

Forty-five people were arrested after a fake call centre, which allegedly duped people in the guise of popular shopping portals such as Flipkart and Myntra, was busted here on Thursday, the Noida police said.

The fake call centre, operating from Sector 6, was busted by a team of the Cyber Cell and Knowledge Park police station, a senior officer said.

“Forty-five people have been arrested and 16 walkie-talkies, 29 mobile phones and two computer systems have been recovered from the spot,” SSP, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

The police said the modus operandi adopted by the gang was to dupe people in the name of cashback, security money and lucky draw using popular online shopping sites. The SSP said the gang has duped “thousands of people”.

