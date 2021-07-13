Faith conversion: petition seeks privacy for woman

‘Remove news reports revealing name’

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the News Broadcasting Standards Authority to respond to a petition claiming publication of malicious content over a 32-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh converting from Hinduism to Islam.

Justice Rekha Palli also sought response from Zee Media and Navbharat Times on the petition.

The court also took on record the assurance provided by Delhi Police that protection would be extended to the woman, currently residing in Delhi, following her apprehension of being taken away to U.P. by its agencies.

Advocate Tanya Agarwal, representing the woman, said that she had converted to Islam on her own free will. After she received her conversion certificate and published an advertisement in newspapers regarding change of name and religion, she started receiving threats. Media reports were also published revealing her name and identity, she said.

Her petition stated that “several news reports appeared in newspapers and news portals in U.P. with regard to the conversion of the petitioner, giving absurd and imaginary details”.

The plea sought that the reports be taken down immediately for the protection of her privacy and dignity.

The court, however, clarified that it was not inclined to issue notice to the U.P. government and its police at this stage.