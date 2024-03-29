Factory worker booked for raping and murdering minor

March 29, 2024 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Police booked a factory worker for allegedly kidnapping, raping and murdering a five-year-old minor in Bawana’s Sector 1 area in DSIIDC, police said on Thursday.

The minor was a resident of Bawana and her parents ran a tea shop. The parents registered a complaint with the police when they noticed her missing since 5 p.m on March 24.

DCP (outernorth) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “We scanned CCTV footage around the area, and in one of them, the girl was seen walking alongside a man, who was later identified as Totan Lohar alias Khudi, who was also found absconding,” DCP said.

Police enquiry found that he might have fled to West Bengal through Poorva Express.

“A team was sent to Kolkata, and upon reaching, they boarded a train to Asansol railway station to wait for Poorva Express,” DCP said, adding that as it arrived, the team boarded it and began searching for the suspect.

The team identified the accused and brought him back to Delhi on March 27. He confessed to police about allegedly sexually assaulting her, killing her and then dumping her body in an adjacent factory around 7.30 p.m. on March 24, DCP said.

An officer said, the victim’s family knew the accused, who was a factory worker in the area. He used to come to their tea stall.

Minor raped by tenant

NEW DELHI : The Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case of a 3-year-old being raped by a 27-year-old man, in outer west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar.

According to DCP (outer) Jimmy Chiram, “The accused is a tenant in the same building and used the child’s familiarity with him as a way to abuse her. It was only later when the victim’s mother realised what had happened to the child that they contacted the police,” he added.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the police has registered an FIR under section 376 (sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of POCSO and has apprehended the accused.

A similar case of a minor being raped by an older man had happened in east Delhi’s Mandawali which had attracted a sharp criticism about the state of women’s and child safety in the city by the AAP leaders. Minister Atishi had even written to the Delhi L-G demanding for quick action against the accused and urged him to see into safety of women and children, being in-charge of the Delhi police.