Facing ₹11,000 fine, man sets bike afire

Staring at a hefty fine for drunken driving under the amended Motor Vehicles Act that kicked in this month, a motorcyclist set ablaze his two-wheeler on Thursday, the police said. The man, Rakesh, was fined near Triveni Complex in Chirag Dilli.

Traffic policemen busy enforcing the new regulations stopped Rakesh, a resident of Sarvodaya Enclave, for driving without a helmet. On putting him through a breathalyser test, he was found driving under the influence of alcohol — 200 mg per 100 ml of blood — the police said. The permissible limit for drunk driving is 30 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

While his motorcycle was being impounded as per law, Rakesh set fire to the fuel tank and soon the vehicle was engulfed in flames. He was arrested and a case has been registered, the police said.

“As per the amended Motor Vehicles Act, he was challaned ₹10,000 for drunk driving and ₹1,000 for not wearing a helmet, but he created a ruckus and set his bike on fire,” said a traffic police officer.

Delhi Fire Service said it received a call around 2 p.m., but by the time its team reached the spot and doused the flames, the motorcycle was badly gutted.