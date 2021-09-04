‘Facilitate approval for New Delhi rly station redevelopment project’

It will be along the lines of IGIA under TOD policy

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday chaired a meeting of the Apex Committee to oversee and facilitate the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station along the lines of IGI Airport under the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy here.

The National TOD Policy is focused on development around or along a transit node or corridor to facilitate complete ease of access to the transit facilitates and was approved by Mr. Baijal in his capacity as Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in September 2019.

According to sources present at the meeting, the status of the project, including the grant of NOCs by various departments and preparation of influence zone plans was reviewed.

While appreciating the progress made so far, the source said, Mr. Baijal advised the officials to make adequate provision for vertical greens, recycling of wastewater for non-potable purposes besides ensuring seamless intermodal mobility and pedestrian-friendly pathways.

Timely implementation

According to the source, the DDA, Delhi Police and other departments concerned were advised to proactively facilitate approvals and clearances as required for timely implementation of the project.

The project will, over the next four years, seek to redesign the largest and second-busiest railway station in the country with a daily footfall of approximately 4.5 lakh passengers, both from without and within, according to a senior government official.

As The Hindu reported on December 10 last year, the project will see the height of the station being increased to 70 metres, the construction of twin towers 40 metres high, a hangar for trains, the creation of a passengers’ lounge similar to the airport, an underground parking for 2000 vehicles and 40 buses in addition to a commercial area.