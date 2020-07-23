Extension of Gurugram metro discussed at meeting

Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad met Planning Advisor, Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited, in Panchkula on Wednesday to discuss the much-delayed extension of the metro network in the Millennium City.
The proposed project from HUDA City Centre to Rapid Metro in DLF Cyber City, passing through Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector-9, Sector-10, Sector-4, Sector-5, Rezang La Chwok and Udyog Vihar awaits the Cabinet nod.
Mr. Daultabad also discussed two more metro projects – RezangLa Chowk to Dwarka Sector-21 and Gurugram Railway Station to Vatika Chowk. These two projects are at proposal stage for which presentations shall be conducted at Chief Secretary level.
The MLA tweeted that he would soon meet Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar seeking fast Cabinet approval for the project.
After the Cabinet approval, the project details will be sent to Urban Development Ministry in Central government for approval. Following this, approval of the Home Ministry, Railway Ministry and Planning Commission is also required.
Post these approvals, Public Investment Board chaired by Secretary Finance has to approve it.
To fast-track the project, Mr. Daultabad will follow up with the Haryana government to appoint an Interim Consultant in Gurugram for some pre-work before the actual metro project gets executed, said a press statement issued by his office.
The Interim Consultant will identify utilities which have to be moved along with land acquisition preparatory work.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath