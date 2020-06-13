Experts from AIIMS, ICMR part of L-G’s panel to tackle COVID-19

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Friday constituted an advisory committee of eminent experts to chart the way forward regarding “various challenges” being faced in Delhi in the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 and measures to ramp up medical infrastructure, Raj Niwas said.

The experts included Prof. Balram Bhargava (Director General ICMR) and Randeep Guleria (Director, AIIMS). The committee, which will also be tasked with providing examples from global and national best practices, will also consist of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) members — Krishna Vatsa and Kamal Kishore, Ravindran, of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) and Surjit Kumar Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Raj Niwas said the committee was formed under section 17 of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Act to advise the DDMA “on various aspects of COVID-19 management”.

Earlier during the day, Mr. Baijal reviewed containment zones management strategies here with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendra Jain and senior officials from the Central and Delhi government via videoconferencing.

“The L-G stated that our objective is to break the chain of transmission and reducing the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19. He also said ramping up bed capacity and medical resources should be our topmost priority in handling the pandemic so that surge in cases doesn’t overwhelm the healthcare system,” said Raj Niwas.

It also said Mr. Baijal directed all District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners of Police to focus on proper delineation, strict perimeter control, intensified IEC, active house-to-house surveillance with special focus on high-risk population for their effective management as per Centre’s guidelines. He urged field functionaries to ensure mobility restrictions, social distancing measures, hygienic practices quarantine of contacts, risk communication and awareness among public on preventive and public health measures to contain COVID-19 and its further spread.

The L-G was informed that up to June 11, there were a total number of 34,867 confirmed cases in Delhi out of which 12,731 patients have recovered; 77.8% of the active cases are recuperating in home isolation.

“The L-G said a large number of COVID-19 patients are in home isolation and all efforts should be made for timely response in terms of testing, triaging and shifting of patients to the required level of dedicated COVID facility to ensure proper medical care. He also directed authorities concerned to closely monitor senior citizens and persons with co-morbid or underlying medical conditions,” Raj Niwas stated.