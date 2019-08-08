Delhi

Expedite promotions of Delhi govt. staff, says L-G

more-in

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed authorities to expedite promotions of Delhi government employees to fill posts and also streamline direct recruitment through a time-bound action plan.

Mr. Baijal asked Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev to amend the recruitment rules wherever required within a fortnight.

Directions were issued as the Lieutenant-Governor reviewed the status of vacancies of various cadres.

“Reviewed status of vacancies in various cadres of Delhi Government like Health, FSL & Delhi Fire Services. Directed to expedite promotions to fill post & streamline direct recruitment through a time bound action plan,” Mr. Baijal tweeted.

“Advised CS to amend RRs wherever required within a fortnight [sic],” he also said.

It comes close on the heels of the L-G directing authorities to identify “tainted” officers and “compulsorily retire them”.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
government
ministers (government)
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2019 3:20:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/expedite-promotions-of-delhi-govt-staff-says-l-g/article28873520.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY