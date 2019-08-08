Expedite promotions of Delhi govt. staff, says L-G

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed authorities to expedite promotions of Delhi government employees to fill posts and also streamline direct recruitment through a time-bound action plan.

Mr. Baijal asked Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev to amend the recruitment rules wherever required within a fortnight.

Directions were issued as the Lieutenant-Governor reviewed the status of vacancies of various cadres.

“Reviewed status of vacancies in various cadres of Delhi Government like Health, FSL & Delhi Fire Services. Directed to expedite promotions to fill post & streamline direct recruitment through a time bound action plan,” Mr. Baijal tweeted.

“Advised CS to amend RRs wherever required within a fortnight [sic],” he also said.

It comes close on the heels of the L-G directing authorities to identify “tainted” officers and “compulsorily retire them”.