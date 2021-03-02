Ex-civil defence worker held for harassing woman

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a Delhi Police constable and harassing a woman, the police said on Monday.
The accused identified as Shivram, a resident of Sangam Vihar in south Delhi, was accused of abusing, molesting and misbehaving with the woman. She had filed a complaint against him at K.M. Pur police station on February 27. The accused allegedly threatened her of dire consequences and forced her to meet him, the police said.
After receiving the complaint, sub-inspectors Komal and Sandeep Yadav and Constable Nehru rushed near INA circle where the accused had called the woman to meet, a senior police officer said. When Shivram saw the police, he jumped into a drain. Mr. Nehru chased him and Shivram hit him with a brick on his forehead.
The accused was held and both he and Mr. Nehru were taken to AIIMS for treatment.Shivram used to work in Civil Defence.
