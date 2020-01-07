Every Delhiite is BJP’s chief ministerial face: Goel

Every person of Delhi is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) chief ministerial face for the upcoming Assembly elections, said Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Monday.

Mr. Goel’s said pollution and water will be big issues for the polls. “Under the leadership of Modiji, the BJP will register a thumping victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls...every Delhiite is the BJP Delhi’s CM face and each of these people will hold the Kejriwal government accountable. The Supreme Court has already remarked that “Delhi is worse than narak [hell],” he said.

He also said that on Tuesday, he would undertake a “Shanti March” from the Baratooti Chowk to Jama Masjid during which he will seek to “explain CAA to people”.

‘Opposition scared’

Mr. Goel said Opposition parties were “scared of Modi’s popularity” because of which they were not only misleading people but also “spreading violence and inciting people” at educational institutions such as the JNU.

“Since the past many days, students were planning to register themselves for the upcoming semester exams. In order to stop them from registration process, they were beaten up by the student wing of the Communist Party and they captured the registration office as well. Organisations of the Communist Parties have hijacked the entire university [JNU] in the name of an increase in fees. Congress is promoting violence too...first students of Jamia were misled on the CAA and now the JNU violence is being linked to religion,” he added.