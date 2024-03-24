GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Every AAP candidate, volunteer will be Kejriwal: Mann

March 24, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
The BJP wants to bring dictatorship in the country. It is sending Opposition leaders to jail, the Punjab CM said.

The BJP wants to bring dictatorship in the country. It is sending Opposition leaders to jail, the Punjab CM said. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Senior leaders and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a demonstration outside Shaheedi Park in central Delhi on Saturday. Traffic in the area was disrupted for some time as the police detained around 25 AAP members and placed barricades to prevent the protesters from marching towards Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg. The detainees were released a few hours later.

DCP (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan said around 500 people were moving from Shaheedi Park towards DDU Marg, which houses the headquarters of AAP and the BJP, as well as the Rouse Avenue courts.

The protest was held a day after a court here remanded AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 26, a day after the Central agency arrested him in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

AAP members had staged a demonstration in the area on Friday as well, following which prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, addressing the gathering of party supporters, expressed hope for Mr. Kejriwal’s early release, which, he said, would bring about a revolution in the country.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Mann, Delhi Ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kailash Gahlot, Mayor Shelly Oberoi and several AAP members gathered outside the Shaheedi Park, which was inaugurated by the CM in August last year and is dedicated to India’s freedom fighters, to commemorate the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru.

“The BJP wants to bring dictatorship in the country. Sending Opposition leaders to jail is not freedom. Let us unite, or the country will be ruined,” the Punjab CM said.

“No law says that a Chief Minister sent to jail under a political vendetta needs to resign. He is in ED custody. He has not been proven guilty. Every AAP candidate and volunteer will be Kejriwal,” he added.

Mr. Bharadwaj thanked the Congress, Left parties and other members of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), “who have stood together with Arvind Kejriwal since day one and are working to save democracy.”

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.