Ensure ration is given to all: DRAA to CM

The Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyaan (DRAA) on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging the government to ensure that ration is provided to all, in compliance with orders of the Delhi High Court.

The DRAA also urged the government to devise off-line modes for those without ration cards, apart from the e-coupon system which is already in place, to ensure a larger coverage.

“To enable and facilitate inclusion, the system must also be provided in an off-line mode. Currently, applying for an e-coupon requires a person to have access to a working smart phone and the ability to navigate an online application procedure which requires an OTP... This puts the system out of reach for the poorest and the most marginalised who are surviving extremely precariously and urgently require rations,” read the letter to the Chief Minister

In the letter to Mr. Kejriwal, the DRAA also recommended that facilitation desks should be set up by the government at all ration shops, non-PDS foodgrain distribution centres and circle offices of the Food Department to help people get e-coupons.

All hunger helplines and grievance helplines set up by the government must also assist people in applying for and accessing e-coupons, the DRAA said.