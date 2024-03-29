GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ensure Oppn.’s ‘maha rally’ reaches people across country, Lovely tells Cong.’s social media team

March 29, 2024 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely instructed the party’s social media team on Thursday to ensure that the mega rally scheduled at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 reaches people across the country.

The ‘maha rally’, organised by the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, aims to highlight the “misuse” of Central probe agencies against Opposition leaders and express solidarity with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

“The BJP is using social media to create a false narrative to mislead people with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Social media plays a vital role in disseminating information about the activities of the Congress party. We must communicate clearly,” Mr. Lovely told the party’s social media team.

The All India Congress Committee reconstituted the social media team of its Delhi unit on March 18. Mohd. Hedayatullah heads the 114-member team.

“Congress’s social media team will inform people about the five Nyay guarantees of Rahul Gandhi that he had made during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. We will counter the lies that the BJP has been spreading about the Congress’s ten-year rule at the Centre,” Mr. Lovely said.

Related Topics

Delhi / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.