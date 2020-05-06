Ensure medical aid to Safoora Zargar, panel tells DG (Prisons)

A high-powered committee headed by a Delhi High Court judge has directed DG (Prisons) here to ensure that adequate medical assistance is provided to Safoora Zargar, who was arrested in connection with riots that broke out in north-east Delhi in February, and other pregnant prisoners currently lodged in jail.

Ms. Zargar, who is three-months pregnant, was arrested in April. She is pursuing her masters degree from Jamia Millia Islamia.

The panel headed by Justice Hima Kohli gave the direction after perusing a representation sent by Wazahat Habibullah, chairperson of the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, for the healthcare needs of Ms. Zargar and other pregnant women prisoners.

The DG (Prisons) has informed the panel that there are three pregnant prisoners and they are being provided adequate medical care as well as a special diet.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday issued a notice to Delhi Police over social media trolls “slandering” Ms. Zargar.

DCW notice

In the notice, the commission said it had received several complaints regarding “abuse and character assassination” of the JMI scholar. “A vilification campaign is being run against her and her unborn child on social media, and misogynistic comments are being made. Several comments outraging her dignity and threatening her family have also been made,” read the notice.

Demanding information on whether the accused have been identified and arrested, and whether measures have been taken to remove the offending posts, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said: “Whether she is guilty or not will be decided by the court. But the way the trolls have outraged her modesty and vilified a pregnant woman’s character is shameful.”

The DCW has asked Delhi Police to provide the relevant information by May 10.