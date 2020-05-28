Ensure food, water provided separately to coronavirus patients at quarantine facilities: HC to AAP govt

The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to ensure that food and water are provided separately to persons who have tested positive for coronavirus, at the quarantine facilities in the national capital.

The direction by Justice Navin Chawla came on a plea by some of the persons who were quarantined in flats at Sultanpuri here after their return from Indonesia.

They had claimed they were tested negative but were being supplied with food and water along with the persons who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Delhi government told the high court that food and water was being provided separately to those in quarantine who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The petitioners, however, claimed that this was done after the instant petition was filed.

Taking note of the submissions, the high court said the government has assured that food, water and other facilities are being separately provided and shall be separately provided to the persons in the quarantine who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The respondent (Delhi government) is bound to this statement,” the court said and disposed of the petition.