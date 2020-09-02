Ensure confirmed tickets to disabled DU examinees: HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the Ministry of Railways to ensure that all students with disabilities who need to travel to the Capital to appear in physical exams being held by Delhi University are provided confirmed tickets.
Waiting list
A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad said that in view of the limited number of trains running currently, effort shall be made to provide them confirmed tickets.
“The Ministry of Railways shall ensure that all the PwD categories students, who require to travel to Delhi for purposes of sitting in the second phase of the examination, are extended necessary assistance to confirm the tickets under the wait list, so that they do not miss the opportunity of sitting for the examinations,” the court said.
It said students can book tickets in waiting list and inform the Railways two days in advance.
The High Court also asked DU to file an affidavit stating the number of students who have registered for the second phase of exams. The university will also mention in the affidavit as to when the results of both the phases can be declared.
The court has the matter for further hearing on September 22.
Advocate Jagjit Singh, representing the Ministry, said the Railways already gives concession to several categories of PwDs, including those with visual and speech impairment.
The High Court was hearing pleas seeking to set up effective mechanisms for PwD students so that educational instructions can be transmitted to them properly and teaching material is provided to them through online mode of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
