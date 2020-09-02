‘Ensure automatic licence renewal of nursing homes till March 2021’

CM directs Health Dept. to pass order

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed the Health Department to immediately pass an order by which the licences of all nursing homes will automatically be renewed till March 31, 2021.

The nursing home owners of Delhi along with senior members of the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) and the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) on Wednesday met Mr. Kejriwal and flagged the renewal of licences as a very significant issue.

In the meeting, where Health Minister Satyendar Jain was also present, the owners of the nursing homes said that every year there is a need to renew the licence to run these nursing homes.

This year, due to the pandemic some of the nursing homes could not renew their licence after March which is creating issues in the operations of these nursing homes, they submitted following which the decision was taken.