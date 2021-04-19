Engineer, trolley driver fatally hit by moving train in Tripura

Panel of experts has been formed to probe the incident

In a tragic mishap, a railway track maintenance engineer and an employee were killed after their maintenance trolley was hit by a moving train in Tripura on Sunday.

Two railway employees were critically injured in the incident, which occurred at Lakhai Bazar in Teliamura, 45 km east to Agartala.

The police said engineer Akhil Yadav (53) and trolley driver Rajesh Sinha (55) died at the scene. Yadav hailed from Uttar Pradesh and Sinha was a resident of Badarpur in Assam.

Uttam Sarkar (30) and Biplab Mandal (32), both from West Bengal, were critically hurt and have been admitted in the hospital.

The victims were engaged in repairing a damaged portion of a railway track. The train hit the trolley from behind causing the casualties.

Train services to and from Agartala were disrupted for several hours due to the accident.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has constituted a panel of experts to probe the incident. Sources in the NFR said there could have been serious communication lapse in the whole episode and added that the exact reason would be known after the enquiry.