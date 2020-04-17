Delhi

En route to hospital, woman gives birth inside police jeep in west Delhi’s Khyala

Image for representational purposes.

Image for representational purposes.   | Photo Credit: AP

The pregnant woman along with her family went to the police station and met a woman constable on Thursday night

A woman delivered a baby boy inside a police jeep amid the ongoing lockdown while they were on their way to a hospital in west Delhi’s Khyala, police said on Friday.

The pregnant woman along with her family went to the police station and met a woman constable Suman on Thursday night, they said.

The family requested the constable to seek an ambulance for the woman. The constable informed her seniors and a police gypsy was sent, said Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

Also Read
Making amends: Residents of Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore apologising for the attack on health workers recently.

Coronavirus | All residents of Indore set to be screened for Influenza-Like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness

 

The pregnant woman, Mini Kumar, was in labour and delivered the baby inside the police jeep, the DCP said.

According to police, the jeep was hardly one kilometre away from the hospital when the woman delivered the baby. Her husband and sister pulled out the baby while the woman constable helped in the delivery.

Also Read
&nbsp;

17 held for ferrying migrants in ambulances

 

The doctors were informed and they came to the jeep with their medical equipment. The baby was wrapped in a towel and handed over to the doctors later who took care of both of them.

Both the mother and baby are healthy and have been shifted to the hospital, police added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 4:59:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/en-route-to-hospital-woman-gives-birth-inside-police-jeep-in-west-delhis-khyala/article31366533.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY