17 held for ferrying migrants in ambulances

A manager of a private hospital and 16 other people were arrested for allegedly facilitating transportation of migrant workers to Bihar in two ambulances in the guise of patients and their attendants violating the lockdown guidelines.

Both ambulances have been impounded.

Those arrested included 10 migrant workers belonging to East and West Champaran districts of Bihar.

Fake documents

The workers had paid ₹7,000 each to Suresh, the manager of Vedic Hospital, to prepare fake documents to help them transport to their hometowns. Staying on rent in Khandsa village, the workers were employed with a private firm in Gurugram and were without jobs due to lockdown.

The incident came to light when a team of Badshahpur police station, on routine check at Vatika Chowk on Sohna Road, grew suspicious on seeing a large number of occupants in the two ambulances approaching them and flagged them down. On being enquired, the ambulance drivers presented papers of one Hazson Hospital in Gurugram.

The police called up the contacts given on the papers and found that one of them belonged to a State outside Haryana and the other number was switched off. It raised further suspicion.

When the police further enquired, the drivers spilled the beans. They revealed that the owner of the ambulances, Sanjay, in connivance with Suresh had prepared the fake documents to transport the workers to their villages. The workers told the police that Suresh contacted them and offered to transport them to their villages in return for cash.

While two of the workers, Akhilesh Pandey and Prabhu Ram, impersonated as patients with bandages and drips, the rest disguised as their relatives.

Badshahpur Station House Officer, Inspector Mukesh Kumar said the ambulance drivers and owners had no previous involvement. He, however, added that Suresh was being interrogated to find out whether he had facilitated more people to return to their homes in a similar manner.

A case has been registered against the accused on charges of forgery, cheating, disobedience to the orders duly promulgated by the public servant and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code, among others.