Elderly couple found dead in Nirman Vihar

The deceased, whose children live in the US, were living alone for the past 14 years

An elderly couple was found dead in their house in east Delhi’s Nirman Vihar on Friday morning, the police said, adding that the cause of their death is yet to be ascertained.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said the complainant Pramod Kumar Talwar told the officers on Friday that his brother and sister-in-law, identified as Vijay Kumar Talwar, 80, and Savita Talwar, 75, were not opening the door despite knocking repeatedly.

On reaching the spot, the police found the door bolted from inside. After the door was broken open, the two were found lying dead inside the house, a senior police officer added.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that the couple’s children live in the United States and the deceased were living alone for the past 14 years in their house here, the DCP said.

The spot has been inspected by the crime team and the bodies have been preserved in the mortuary. The statements of the neighbours and relatives are also being recorded, the police said.

According to the neighbours, no foul play is suspected but further investigation needs to be carried out to ascertain the cause behind the couple’s death, Ms. Kashyap added.