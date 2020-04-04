Eight new COVID-19 cases in Noida

Uttar Pradesh’s GautamBuddha Nagar has recorded eight new positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 58 — the highest in the State, officials said.

An official release stated that four persons from JJ Colony in Noida’s Sector 5 have tested positive. A health department official said one person, who works in Cease-Fire Company, infected three of his family members. With this, the number of cases linked to the company has reached 31. Meanwhile, one person has been found infected by the virus in Noida’s Sector 135. Three persons from Sector 62 have been tested positive. Their details are being ascertained.

In Ghaziabad, a woman, has tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of cases in the city is now 14. N.K. Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad has appealed to all those residents who have visited the district after March 5to reveal their details by calling the Corona Control Centre. “FIRs would be lodged against those who do not disclose their details,” an official release said.