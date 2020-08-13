EIA studies needed prior to construction, says NGT

Plea stated that establishment above metro station is against environmental norms

Following a plea challenging the proposed construction of commercial complex by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) above the Bhikaji Cama metro station, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has held that an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) and carrying capacity studies need to be carried out prior to the construction.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperon Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, “We find it necessary that before the proposed constructions are carried out, EIA and carrying capacity studies must be conducted by a joint committee, comprising Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), IIT-Delhi and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). The CPCB will be the nodal agency for compliance.”

Rise in pollution

The directions came after the tribunal took note of a report furnished by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Delhi, which had said that the proposed construction would lead to an increase in air, water and sound pollution “due to addition in the traffic volume, population density and waste water generation”.

“A proper EIA study is required to be conducted for the proposed construction for project development by the DMRC to assess the actual quantum of impact on traffic, air quality, water quality and the overall environment and ecology of the area around the proposed project development activities,” the report read.

The observations came when the green panel was hearing a plea which had said that construction of a commercial complex above the metro station was against environmental norms.

“The applicant stated that in 2012, some open land [district park] was transferred to the DMRC which was to be redeveloped after completion of construction work. Construction work has been completed but instead of redeveloping the park, the DMRC was proposing to develop it as a commercial complex against the environmental norms and public trust doctrine,” the plea had said.