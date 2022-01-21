EDMC hires private agency for scrap collection

The move will help the civic body monitor scrap generation in its jurisdiction

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Thursday said it has empanelled a private agency for the collection, disposal and recycling of scrap material in areas under its jurisdiction for three years.

Previously, the civic body had highlighted that various unorganised sectors and households were generating high volumes of scrap material and that a regulated process was required to curb improper waste disposal. Under the EDMC’s initiative, the facility will be available in residential, commercial, institutional and industrial areas of east Delhi, where the civic body will act as the facilitator and will receive royalty charges on a monthly basis.

Apart from this, the civic body has also welcomed residents to participate in the ‘Swachh Technology Challenge’ so that they can put forward innovative ideas to help improve municipal solid waste management in areas under its jurisdiction.

Data collection

A senior EDMC official said the purpose of empanelling a private agency was also to monitor and maintain a record of the scrap material collected — of which the civic body has no estimate till date.

“Per ward, close to 40 metric tonnes of municipal waste is generated. Out of this, we have an estimate that 15 to 20 metric tonnes of dry waste is generated, but we do not have any estimate on how much of this is scrap material. This service of collecting scrap material will help get a clear picture once the agency starts working in the field, and it will provide us with data on the same,” the official said, adding that the collection service will be provided on call and on the civic body’s website.

He added that the civic body was also open to welcoming informal waste collectors — who have wider access to the waste — by integrating their services with the private agency.

Improvement in annual cleanliness rankings

Another senior EDMC official said that the ‘Swachh Technology Challenge’ is aimed at improving the civic body’s rankings in the Centre’s annual cleanliness survey ‘Swachh Survekshan’. In the Swachh Survekshan 2021 rankings, the EDMC was positioned at 40 out of 48, a marginal improvement from the 2020 rankings when it was placed at 46.

“We want residents, and even startups, to come forward with innovative ideas and methods that they have been practising in order to recognise them and further implement it. This includes methods to compost wet waste, and we have already received a few entries,” he added, adding that a competition to recognise the best entries will likely be held later this month.