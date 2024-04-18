ED arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board case

April 18, 2024 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested former Delhi Waqf Board chairman and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for alleged involvement in a recruitment scam in the Board.

The agency had summoned Mr. Khan for recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). On his way to the ED office, he told media persons that all the charges against him were baseless. Through his social media handle on X, the AAP MLA posted a video clip released around 10 p.m. in which he confirmed that he was arrested.

Violation of rules

The ED is conducting a money laundering probe based on a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in November 2016, alleging that Mr. Khan as the Waqf Board chairman had recruited over 35 persons, including the Board’s Chief Executive Officer, in violation of Section 24 of the Wakf Act and Delhi Wakf Rules.

It was also alleged that encroachers and tenants were allowed to occupy Waqf properties in Delhi in contravention of the Waqf Properties Lease Rules, causing losses to the Board. In October 2023, the ED had conducted searches at multiple locations, including the premises linked to Mr. Khan, in the same case.

In the Delhi excise policy case, the agency has so far arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh (who was recently released on bail) and former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair for their alleged role in it.