EC gives red-carpet treatment to voters

To make the voting experience in the Delhi polls a pleasant affair, the Election Commission (EC) had on Saturday set up 70 model polling stations across the Capital where the voters were given a “red-carpet treatment”.

The model polling stations had several facilities such as toilets, drinking water, shade, ramps and wheelchairs. The stations were set up inside maintained buildings with freshly painted walls, and quality furniture for polling personnel. The voters appreciated the efforts of the EC personnel, especially the arrangement made for senior citizens and the differently abled. Urmila Devi from west Ansari Nagar said: “The arrangements for voters here at the Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya, Havlock Square, are commendable. But this is also because of the facelift that the school received because of the Delhi government.”

Shalu Devi, a voter from Civil Lines, said: “Everyone deployed to assist voters have been very helpful... from information about the booths to queries related to water and assisting senior citizens. The authorities have done a good job.” A model polling station in Green Park had a red carpet laid out for voters from the gate to the polling booth. The station had a first-aid booth and huge waiting areas with chairs. Most of these model polling stations also had women officials. In a model polling station in Chilla village, officials put up selfie booths, had large waiting areas, and even made arrangements to engage children. Some polling stations in east Delhi had put up posters made by schoolchildren celebrating elections.